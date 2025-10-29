Next Article
Samsung's tri-fold phone prototype shown off at APEC summit
Technology
Samsung just gave everyone a first look at its long-rumored tri-fold smartphone during the APEC summit in Korea.
The prototype, shown off safely behind glass with a looping animation, features a unique inward "G" fold design—something you won't find on rivals like Huawei's Mate XT.
Phone expected to cost between $3,000 and $3,500
The phone isn't ready for hands-on time yet, but Samsung says R&D efforts are ongoing.
They're aiming to launch within this year, with a price tag expected between $3,000 (₹2.56 lakh) and $3,500 (₹2.99 lakh).
Thanks to its dual-hinge zig-zag fold, the device opens up to an even larger screen—making it stand out from current foldables and flagships like the Galaxy S25 Ultra.