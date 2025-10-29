Microsoft outage: Azure, Xbox, Minecraft, and M365 go down

Microsoft traced the chaos to an accidental configuration change affecting Azure Front Door—a critical routing service. To get things back on track, they blocked more changes, disabled the glitchy route, rolled back to a safer setup, and rerouted traffic so people could reconnect.

Backup plans needed for when the cloud goes dark

Throughout the incident, Microsoft kept watch and posted updates but didn't give a clear recovery time.

This whole episode is a reminder: even tech giants can slip up—and when they do, it can shake up everything from school projects to business meetings.

If you depend on these services (and let's be real—most of us do), it's worth thinking about backup plans for when the cloud goes dark.