Microsoft outage: Azure, Xbox, Minecraft, and M365 go down
In late October 2025, a major outage hit Microsoft's biggest platforms—Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox, and Minecraft.
Starting late morning ET, users everywhere suddenly couldn't log in or access key tools due to an inadvertent configuration change to Azure Front Door, which resulted in DNS-related outages.
The timing couldn't have been worse: it happened during peak work hours and left businesses scrambling.
Microsoft rolls back changes to restore services
Microsoft traced the chaos to an accidental configuration change affecting Azure Front Door—a critical routing service.
To get things back on track, they blocked more changes, disabled the glitchy route, rolled back to a safer setup, and rerouted traffic so people could reconnect.
Backup plans needed for when the cloud goes dark
Throughout the incident, Microsoft kept watch and posted updates but didn't give a clear recovery time.
This whole episode is a reminder: even tech giants can slip up—and when they do, it can shake up everything from school projects to business meetings.
If you depend on these services (and let's be real—most of us do), it's worth thinking about backup plans for when the cloud goes dark.