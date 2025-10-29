Next Article
Microsoft Azure outage affects Minecraft, Office 365 sign-ins
Technology
On Wednesday, October 29, 2025, Minecraft players worldwide suddenly couldn't log in or join servers—over 6,000 people flagged the issue online.
Turns out, it wasn't just Minecraft; Microsoft's Azure cloud had technical problems that also knocked out sign-ins for Office 365 and other services.
Why it matters
When a big platform like Azure goes down, it doesn't just affect gamers—it can disrupt all sorts of apps and tools people rely on daily.
This is a good reminder to keep an eye on service status updates if you depend on Microsoft products for work or play.