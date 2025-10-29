Next Article
SpaceX beats its own record for launches in a year
Technology
SpaceX just pulled off its 138th orbital mission of 2025, sending 29 more Starlink satellites into orbit from Florida and beating its previous yearly record.
The Falcon 9 booster—already a veteran from big missions like NASA's Crew-8—landed safely on the drone ship Just Read the Instructions, showing off SpaceX's knack for reusing rockets.
Starlink satellites are helping SpaceX beam internet to the world
With over 8,700 Starlink satellites now in action, SpaceX is making fast internet possible in places regular service can't reach.
Each rapid-fire launch brings the company closer to its goal: high-speed internet for everyone, everywhere.
For anyone following space or tech, it's a reminder of how quickly things are changing—and how much closer we're getting to truly global connectivity.