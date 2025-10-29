SpaceX beats its own record for launches in a year

Starlink satellites are helping SpaceX beam internet to the world

With over 8,700 Starlink satellites now in action, SpaceX is making fast internet possible in places regular service can't reach.

Each rapid-fire launch brings the company closer to its goal: high-speed internet for everyone, everywhere.

For anyone following space or tech, it's a reminder of how quickly things are changing—and how much closer we're getting to truly global connectivity.