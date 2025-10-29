Ex-OpenAI employee criticizes company's mental health safety measures Technology Oct 29, 2025

Steven Adler, who led OpenAI's product safety team in 2021 and worked at the company until 2024, is questioning how seriously the company is handling mental health risks from its AI.

In an essay for the New York Times, he wrote, "People deserve more than just a company's word that it has addressed safety issues," pointing to concerns about "AI psychosis" and suicide-related chats in OpenAI's recent report.