YouTube's new 'Super resolution' feature will upscale low-quality videos
Technology
YouTube has announced "Super Resolution," an AI-powered feature that automatically upgrades videos below 1080p, with the goal of supporting up to 4K in the near future.
Creators still get the choice to opt out if they want full control over how their videos appear.
Other updates include immersive previews and smarter channel searches
Viewers will soon be able to pick between the original or enhanced video quality, with clear labels showing which is which.
Plus, YouTube added immersive previews for TV users, smarter channel searches, and handy QR codes on shopping videos for quick product details on your phone.
All these updates are aimed at making watching and exploring on YouTube smoother and more fun.