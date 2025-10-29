Uber's robotaxis to hit US roads by late 2026

Uber just announced it'll launch its own self-driving taxi service in the San Francisco Bay Area by late 2026. These robotaxis, built with Lucid and Nuro and based on the Lucid Gravity SUV, will be exclusive to Uber. The company has big plans—over 20,000 autonomous cabs could hit various cities within six years.

Uber's partnerships for AI-powered rides First up: 100 test vehicles will hit SF streets soon.

Uber's teaming up with NVIDIA and Stellantis to build at least 5,000 AI-powered robotaxis starting in 2028.

Uber operates in 15,000 cities worldwide, and these partnerships could expand the reach of its self-driving rides.

Global expansion of Uber's driverless rides Uber's not waiting for the US rollout—it's already offering autonomous rides in Saudi Arabia with WeRide and working with Waymo in US cities like Austin.

These moves show Uber is serious about making driverless rides a global thing.