India to have world's largest developer base on GitHub by 2030
India is gearing up to lead the world on GitHub, with projections showing 57.5 million Indian developers by 2030—over a third of all new global sign-ups.
As of October 2025, India already has about 21.9 million developers on the platform, making it second only to the US.
AI tools, internet access fuel GitHub growth in India
Just this year (2025), India added a massive 5.2 million new GitHub users—14% of all global newcomers—with growth fueled by AI tools like GitHub Copilot and better internet access across the country.
Nearly 80% of these new devs are using Copilot, making it easier than ever to jump into coding.
India's coding boom is a global game-changer
India's surge isn't just about numbers—it's changing the global tech scene.
The country now leads in open-source contributions and is helping shape trends like TypeScript becoming GitHub's top language in 2025.
If you're into tech or thinking about coding, India's momentum is something you'll want to watch.