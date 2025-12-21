India should lead in AI, but with empathy: Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani , the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries , has stressed on the need for India to become a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI). However, he also emphasized the importance of empathy while adopting new-age technologies. Speaking at an event on International Human Solidarity Day, Ambani said that "of course we need AI. We (India) must become world leaders in AI."

Development model Ambani's vision for a new model of development Ambani stressed on the need to combine intelligence with empathy and prosperity with purpose. He said, "By combining intelligence with empathy, prosperity with purpose, India can present a new model of development to the rest of the world." This statement highlights his belief that India's progress in AI should not just be about technological advancements but also about understanding and addressing human needs.

Digital impact Reliance's role in India's digital transformation Ambani credited Reliance's telecom arm Jio for putting India on the global digital map. He said, "We (India) must become world leaders in AI. But above all, we need empathy and compassion even more." This statement emphasizes his belief that technological progress should be accompanied by a strong sense of empathy and compassion for others.

Green initiatives Efforts in green energy and innovation Ambani also spoke about Reliance's efforts to solve India's long-standing energy challenges through solar power and storage solutions. He said, "I can say that with great confidence...that we are at the doorstep of solving the local energy challenge." This statement highlights his confidence in Reliance's ability to address India's energy needs sustainably.