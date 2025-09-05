Indian Bank moves to 'bank.in' domain: What it means
Indian Bank has moved its main website to the new 'bank.in' domain, following an RBI rule that all banks must do this by October 31, 2025.
The goal? Make online banking safer and help people spot real bank sites more easily.
Only banks can use 'bank.in'
Only RBI-regulated banks can use 'bank.in,' and it's managed by the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT), authorized by NIXI under MeitY.
This upgrade means better protection against phishing and online scams—so you're less likely to land on a fake site pretending to be your bank.
RBI's push for secure banking
With digital payment frauds on the rise, the RBI wants all banks on a secure, standardized domain.
Experts also advise that banks should tighten up email security during this switch, making it harder for scammers to trick customers with fake emails.