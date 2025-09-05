Microsoft, Google to offer free AI education in US
Big news for students: Google and Microsoft are making AI education more accessible across the country.
At a recent White House meeting with First Lady Melania Trump, Google's Sundar Pichai announced that Gemini for Education will soon roll out to every US high school, with their AI Accelerator program expanding to more colleges.
Plus, Google is putting $150 million, as part of a $1 billion commitment, toward grants to support AI education and digital wellbeing.
Microsoft joins the party with Copilot access and grants
Microsoft isn't sitting this one out—they're offering free Copilot in Microsoft 365 for college students and giving $1.25 million in grants to educators.
Students and teachers can also access LinkedIn Learning's AI courses at no cost, while job seekers get new training options at community colleges.
Both tech giants thanked the White House team for pushing a national plan on AI education—so if you're interested in learning about AI, now might be the perfect time to dive in.