Microsoft, Google to offer free AI education in US

Microsoft joins the party with Copilot access and grants

Microsoft isn't sitting this one out—they're offering free Copilot in Microsoft 365 for college students and giving $1.25 million in grants to educators.

Students and teachers can also access LinkedIn Learning's AI courses at no cost, while job seekers get new training options at community colleges.

Both tech giants thanked the White House team for pushing a national plan on AI education—so if you're interested in learning about AI, now might be the perfect time to dive in.