Indian cybersecurity firms adopt AI to spot and fix vulnerabilities
Indian cybersecurity companies are now using AI-powered tools to spot and fix software security issues way faster than before: think hours instead of weeks.
This shift comes as hackers ramp up attacks at machine speed, making it tough for humans to keep up.
As Indusface CEO Ashish Tandon puts it, "Finding flaws in a client's software used to take about four to five days for us," and "If the application is very big, it could take 10 to 20 days. Now it is happening within hours."
AI aids defenders and attackers
To keep pace with attackers, companies like Astra Security and Proofpoint are automating threat management, cutting down on manual work.
But there's a twist: AI doesn't just help defenders. It can also be used by hackers to find and exploit weaknesses even faster.
With cyber threats growing (Gartner predicts over 1 million vulnerabilities a year by 2030), the pressure's on for businesses to secure their systems at lightning speed.