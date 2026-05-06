Indian cybersecurity firms adopt AI to spot and fix vulnerabilities Technology May 06, 2026

Indian cybersecurity companies are now using AI-powered tools to spot and fix software security issues way faster than before: think hours instead of weeks.

This shift comes as hackers ramp up attacks at machine speed, making it tough for humans to keep up.

As Indusface CEO Ashish Tandon puts it, "Finding flaws in a client's software used to take about four to five days for us," and "If the application is very big, it could take 10 to 20 days. Now it is happening within hours."