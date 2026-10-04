Apple removes Jack Dorsey's Bitchat from App Store in India
What's the story
Apple has removed the offline messaging app, Bitchat, from its India App Store. The move came after a demand from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey confirmed on X. "Government of India officially removes Bitchat from the App Store," he wrote in his post with a screenshot of what appeared to be a notice from Apple's App Review team.
Official notice
App was under government scrutiny in July
The notice from Apple said Bitchat would be removed "per demand from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY)" and because "it includes content that is illegal in India."
The app was previously under government scrutiny in July, when the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre ordered GitHub to take down this Bluetooth-based messaging application.
Legal concerns
App violates local laws, says Apple
The Apple notice further said that the app violates the App Review Guidelines by not complying with all legal requirements in any location where it is offered.
This includes a stipulation that developers must know and comply with local laws, beyond Apple's own guidelines.
MeitY issued the takedown demand under Section 69(A) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.
Global status
Bitchat available in other territories
Despite its removal from the India App Store, Bitchat remains available in other territories selected in App Store Connect.
However, Apple has also said that the TestFlight version of this app will be unavailable for external and internal testing in India.
All public TestFlight links will also no longer be functional.
App features
Bitchat could be used by anti-national elements, warned cybercrime body
Bitchat's ability to function even during network restrictions has raised major concerns.
The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre had previously warned that such apps could be exploited by anti-national elements, terrorist organizations, organized criminal groups, and cybercriminals to evade lawful detection.
They could also enable anonymous coordination and circumvent lawful restrictions imposed by competent authorities during public disorder or internet shutdowns.