Indian-origin neuroscientist joins OpenAI to work on AI safety
Akshay Jagadeesh, an Indian-origin neuroscientist with a PhD from Stanford and postdoctoral training at Harvard, has just joined OpenAI as a research resident.
He'll be working on AI safety and exploring how artificial intelligence can help in healthcare.
Jagadeesh says he's excited for this big shift—from studying how our brains work to helping build the next generation of intelligent machines.
Jagadeesh's neuroscience experience and academic background
Jagadeesh brings nearly a decade of neuroscience experience, focusing on how humans see and process the world.
He's currently a postdoc at Harvard Medical School, where he researches how the brain transforms sensory inputs into perceptual experiences that guide behavior.
His PhD at Stanford (2022) looked at how we recognize objects and textures—and lately, he's been comparing human vision with AI systems.
He also loves teaching and mentoring students in neuroscience and AI at places like UC Berkeley, Stanford, and Inspirit AI.