Indian-origin neuroscientist joins OpenAI to work on AI safety

Jagadeesh's neuroscience experience and academic background

Jagadeesh brings nearly a decade of neuroscience experience, focusing on how humans see and process the world.

He's currently a postdoc at Harvard Medical School, where he researches how the brain transforms sensory inputs into perceptual experiences that guide behavior.

His PhD at Stanford (2022) looked at how we recognize objects and textures—and lately, he's been comparing human vision with AI systems.

He also loves teaching and mentoring students in neuroscience and AI at places like UC Berkeley, Stanford, and Inspirit AI.