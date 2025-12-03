Indian Railways adds OTP step for Tatkal bookings Technology Dec 03, 2025

Booking a Tatkal train ticket just got a little more secure.

Starting December 1, 2025, you'll need to enter an OTP sent to your phone to confirm your booking—whether you're using the IRCTC website, app, or even booking at the counter.

The goal is to cut down on fake bookings and make sure tickets go to real travelers.