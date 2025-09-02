India's 1st trivalent flu vaccine launched by Zydus Lifesciences
Zydus Lifesciences just launched VaxiFlu(tm), India's first trivalent flu vaccine, right in time for the 2025-26 season.
This new shot follows the World Health Organization's latest advice and targets three main flu strains expected to circulate: H1N1, H3N2, and a B/Victoria lineage virus.
Dr. Sharvil Patel from Zydus highlights how crucial timely vaccines are for keeping people healthy and avoiding serious complications.
Who can take the vaccine?
VaxiFlu(tm) is made for anyone aged six months or older—so pretty much everyone can benefit.
By focusing on the specific strains currently spreading (a strategy used in about 40 countries including the US), this vaccine aims to offer stronger protection each year.
Plus, its launch helps support WHO's global push to make effective vaccines more available and accessible in countries like India.