India's ambitious space plan stretches all the way to 2047
India just unveiled an ambitious space plan that stretches all the way to 2047.
Announced at the Department of Space Chintan Shivir 2025, the roadmap focuses on building reusable launch systems and budget-friendly rockets.
There's also a strong push for advanced propulsion tech, smarter AI tools, and better communication systems—all aimed at keeping astronauts safe and making missions run smoother.
Vision for human presence on Moon by 2040
Between 2035 and 2047, India wants to test out cool stuff like 3D printing for lunar habitats, aiming for a human presence on the Moon by 2040.
After that? Eyes on Mars.
The plan highlights teaming up with private companies to boost innovation and make sure India stays a key player in global space exploration as it works toward its vision for 2047.