India's data centers are getting an AI-ready upgrade
Technology
India is about to update its data center rules to keep up with the AI boom.
The government wants new standards that can handle the extra power and heavy-duty equipment AI needs—no surprise, since India received $60 billion in data center investments until 2024.
Security and sustainability are in focus
MeitY and TRAI are consulting with each other to set these new standards, especially with security in mind as more smart devices connect to these centers.
There's also encouragement for using homegrown tech and renewable energy. Plus, there's talk of making these changes part of national policy, since AI data centers are seen as key for the country's digital future.