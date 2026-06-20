India's DGCA developing eGCA 2.0 with AI ML and blockchain
Technology
India's aviation regulator DGCA is working on eGCA 2.0, a smarter, AI-powered upgrade to its digital platform.
This new system will use tools like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain to spot safety risks faster, automate paperwork, and make flying safer and smoother for everyone.
DGCA seeks tech partner for eGCA
With air travel booming in India, eGCA 2.0 aims to keep things running safely and efficiently behind the scenes.
The DGCA is picking a tech partner with capabilities in these cutting-edge areas to help build a secure and transparent system that can keep up with the industry's rapid growth: think better oversight, quicker approvals, and improved efficiency in aviation-related approvals and monitoring mechanisms.