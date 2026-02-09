InfiniMind raises $5.8 million seed to boost video AI tech
Tokyo-based startup InfiniMind just scored $5.8 million in seed funding to level up its video AI tech.
The round was led by UTEC, with support from CX2, Headline Asia, Chiba Dojo, and an a16z Scout AI researcher.
The fresh funds will help them build out DeepFrame, grow their engineering team, and reach more customers in Japan and the US.
Their AI processes tons of video and audio data
InfiniMind's AI makes sense of massive amounts of untouched video and audio data for businesses—no coding skills required.
Their first product, TV Pulse, already helps broadcasters and agencies track real-time TV moments like product placements and brand buzz.
It's picking up paying customers in Japan.
DeepFrame is their next big product
DeepFrame is their next big thing—it can break down 200 hours of long videos to spot key scenes, speakers, or events automatically.
Scheduled for a beta release in March 2026 but launching April 2026.
Fun fact: InfiniMind was co-founded by Aza Kai (CEO) and Hiraku Yanagita (COO), both with roots at Google Japan.