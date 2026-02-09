InfiniMind raises $5.8 million seed to boost video AI tech Technology Feb 09, 2026

Tokyo-based startup InfiniMind just scored $5.8 million in seed funding to level up its video AI tech.

The round was led by UTEC, with support from CX2, Headline Asia, Chiba Dojo, and an a16z Scout AI researcher.

The fresh funds will help them build out DeepFrame, grow their engineering team, and reach more customers in Japan and the US.