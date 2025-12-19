Instagram caps hashtag usage to 5 per post: Here's why

Instagram has announced a major change in its hashtag policy, limiting users to just five hashtags per post. The move is aimed at improving content discovery and performance on the platform, as opposed to spamming posts with generic hashtags. Adam Mosseri , the head of Instagram, shared this update on his "Instagram advice" channel. He emphasized that "quality over quantity is key" when it comes to using hashtags.

Functionality Hashtags: A tool for content discovery Since its introduction in 2011, hashtags have been a key feature on Instagram, helping users discover content. The platform has always maintained that this feature makes posts more visible in topic-based searches, trending lists, and algorithm-driven recommendations. Until now, users could add up to 30 hashtags to a post. However, with the new update, only five are allowed per Reel or post.

Strategy Targeted hashtags for better content performance Instagram wants creators to be more deliberate with their hashtag usage, focusing on those that are relevant to the content they are posting. For instance, beauty creators can use beauty-related hashtags to attract users interested in such content. The platform also clarified that generic hashtags like #reels or #explore don't really help content appear in the Explore feed and could even hurt its performance.