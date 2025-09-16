iOS 26 released with Liquid Glass UI: Check supported iPhones

Apple has released iOS 26, its latest operating system for iPhones. The highlight of this major software update is Liquid Glass, the new design language which gives a glassy sheen to various elements of the operating system. It also brings features like Live Translation powered by Apple Intelligence, a revamped Phone app layout, call screening capabilities, and more.

Compatibility details Supported devices iOS 26 is supported on a wide range of Apple devices, including the entire iPhone 13 range, all iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models, and last year's iPhone 16 series. Older devices such as the iPhone 12 models will also receive the update. However, devices earlier than the iPhone 12, including the iPhone 11 series, XR, XS, and X, will not be supported. The newly announced iPhone 17 models and the ultra-sleek iPhone Air will ship with iOS 26.

Feature highlights Major redesign and AI integration iOS 26 promises to be one of Apple's biggest operating system updates in recent years. It comes with a redesigned interface and a greater focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) across supported iPhone models. The Liquid Glass design isn't exclusive to iOS 26; it will also be featured in iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, watchOS 26, and tvOS 26. The new aesthetic gives buttons and search bars a translucent look, allowing some elements underneath them to show through.

Communication upgrades Communication and connectivity enhancements iOS 26 also brings a host of new features to enhance communication. These include live voicemail, call screening, and updated controls for calls. The Messages app gets emoji and sticker tapbacks, text effects, scheduled messages, and expanded satellite messaging capabilities. Plus, the Maps app learns your travel patterns over time and can warn you about delays on frequently traveled routes even before you leave home.

App enhancements Revamped Wallet and Apple Music experience The Wallet app has been revamped with improved boarding passes, baggage tracking, airport maps, and sharing flight details. The Apple Music app now features AutoMix for seamless song transitions and a new feature that translates lyrics into your chosen language for added context while listening to international music.