Amazon's satellite internet service to launch in early 2026
Amazon's Project Kuiper is gearing up to bring satellite internet to the US, Canada, France, Germany, and the UK by early 2026.
The plan? Launch over 3,200 satellites into low Earth orbit so even remote places can get fast broadband.
Global internet by 2028
Since April 2024, Amazon has sent up more than 100 satellites in four launches—with another batch scheduled for launch later this month.
They're teaming up with big names like SpaceX and Arianespace.
By 2027, they want coverage near the equator too, aiming for true global internet—including polar regions—by 2028.
JetBlue to offer in-flight Wi-Fi using Kuiper
Kuiper isn't just about satellites—it's also ground stations and user terminals designed for super-low lag at around 600km altitude.
Amazon has already invested over $10 billion (including a $140 million processing facility at Kennedy Space Center).
Plus, JetBlue Airways will start using Kuiper for in-flight Wi-Fi from 2027—so you might soon have fast internet even while flying.