Heart attacks in under-65s: Causes differ for men and women

For men, blocked arteries (atherothrombosis) caused most heart attacks (75%), but for women it was less common (47%). Women more often had heart attacks from things like supply/demand mismatch (34%) or spontaneous coronary artery dissection—SCAD—(11%), which mostly affects younger women and is often misdiagnosed.

Type of heart attack really affects survival

The type of heart attack really affects survival: five years on, deaths were highest after supply/demand mismatch (33%), much lower after classic blocked-artery cases (8%), and zero for SCAD.

Spotting the real cause early matters a lot—especially for younger women who might otherwise go undiagnosed or untreated.