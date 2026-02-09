iPhone 18 Pro Max to have different batteries for regions Technology Feb 09, 2026

The iPhone 18 Pro Max might not have the same battery everywhere—leaks say the Chinese version could get a 5,000mAh battery, while the global model may pack an even bigger one at 5,100 or 5,200mAh.

That's a bit more juice than last year's model and a sign Apple is mixing things up for different regions.