iPhone 18 Pro Max to have different batteries for regions
Technology
The iPhone 18 Pro Max might not have the same battery everywhere—leaks say the Chinese version could get a 5,000mAh battery, while the global model may pack an even bigger one at 5,100 or 5,200mAh.
That's a bit more juice than last year's model and a sign Apple is mixing things up for different regions.
Apple might introduce new colors for iPhone 18 Pro Max
Apple seems to be moving away from its usual "one size fits all" approach, possibly focusing on matching hardware with iOS performance instead of just chasing bigger batteries like some competitors.
Design-wise, don't expect major changes from last year's look, but there might be new colors to keep things fresh.