iPhone Air survives durability test, proves toughest iPhone yet
What's the story
Apple's latest offering, the iPhone Air, has passed a major durability test by popular YouTuber JerryRigEverything. The device stood up to Apple's claim of being the most durable iPhone ever made. In a series of tests, the phone flexed under pressure but returned to its original flat shape without breaking. The front screen also impressed with its scratch resistance capabilities, thanks to Apple's second-generation Ceramic Shield cover glass technology.
Scratch resistance
How well did the phone perform in scratch tests?
In his scratch tests, JerryRigEverything usually notes that glass scratches at around a level 5 or 6. However, the new Ceramic Shield 2 cover on iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air models has improved significantly. It didn't show any marks at level 6 and only minor light scratches at level 7. This improvement supports Apple's claim that its new generation Ceramic Shield is up to three times more scratch-resistant than before.
Force resistance
Phone survived over 98kg of point force
After multiple attempts to bend the phone with his hands, JerryRigEverything had to turn to a mechanical device in his garage. Even then, the iPhone Air survived over 98kg of point force before finally snapping. Even when broken with a shattered front glass, the back glass remained intact, and the touchscreen digitizer continued working. This further proves Apple's claim about iPhone Air being its most durable model yet.