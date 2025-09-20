iPhone Air survives durability test, proves toughest iPhone yet

Scratch resistance

How well did the phone perform in scratch tests?

In his scratch tests, JerryRigEverything usually notes that glass scratches at around a level 5 or 6. However, the new Ceramic Shield 2 cover on iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air models has improved significantly. It didn't show any marks at level 6 and only minor light scratches at level 7. This improvement supports Apple's claim that its new generation Ceramic Shield is up to three times more scratch-resistant than before.