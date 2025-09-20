Trump's H-1B fee hike sparks hilarious memes on social media

The recent hike in H-1B visa fees by US President Donald Trump has sparked a wave of memes on social media. The new policy, which requires companies to pay an annual fee of $100,000 (₹90 lakh) for each H-1B visa application, has left tech giants like Microsoft and Meta worried. Many have even asked their visa-holding employees to return to the US before the September 21 deadline set by Trump.

Online reaction Memes galore on social media The internet has reacted to the news of the H-1B visa fee hike with a wave of memes, turning anxiety into humor. From iconic scenes from Bollywood movies like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, showing Amrish Puri welcoming back NRIs to India, to jokes about job interviews in Mangolpuri Industrial Area, netizens are making light of the situation. The meme fest highlights how people are coping with the uncertainty surrounding this new policy.

Twitter Post H-1B holders' rush humorously mocked in Phir Hera Pheri meme Indians vacationing in India catching flights back to US or they have to give $100000 H-1B visa fees from tomorrow pic.twitter.com/uPOOEYg7ar — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) September 20, 2025

Twitter Post 'H-1B holder going for a job interview in Mangolpuri' Ex H-1B visa holder going for a job interview in Mangolpuri Industrial Area. pic.twitter.com/zqH5RMz1TG — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 🏹 Commentary (@RoflGandhi_) September 20, 2025

Policy details Trump signs proclamation restricting entry of non-immigrant workers On Friday, Trump signed the proclamation 'Restriction on entry of certain non-immigrant workers.' The order restricts the entry into the US of workers whose petitions are not accompanied by a fee of $100,000. The new rule is effective from September 21. Immigration attorneys have warned that H-1B visa holders still in India may have already missed their deadline due to travel constraints.

Professional implications Visa fee hike to hit Indian professionals hardest The H-1B program enables US companies to hire foreign workers for high-skilled roles. With the new order, employers sponsoring foreign workers now have to pay $100,000 per visa annually. This steep increase is likely to affect Indian professionals the most as they make up the largest share of H-1B visa holders in sectors like technology, consulting, and healthcare.

Sector impact Critics argue move could limit opportunities for junior roles The decision is being seen as a major blow to the US tech sector as well, as it heavily relies on skilled workers from countries like India and China. White House Staff Secretary Will Scharf stressed that the proclamation will ensure companies bring very high-skilled workers to the US, those who cannot be replaced by American employees. However, critics argue this move could limit opportunities for junior or entry-level roles in these sectors.