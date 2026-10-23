iPhone Duo teardown reveals complex repairs, more visible display crease
What's the story
Apple's first-ever foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, has been put through an early teardown. The process was carried out by YouTube channel Kingmi Mobile and offered a closer look at the device's internal hardware and components. One of the most interesting findings from this teardown was what happens when you remove the matte, nano-textured cover layer protecting the inner screen of the iPhone Duo.
Design details
Inner display turns glossy after removing protective layer
The teardown showed that once you peel off the protective layer, the folding screen underneath gets a glossy finish. This is similar to what we see on the inner display of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold8.
However, without the matte surface, the crease becomes more prominent.
Apple uses a nano-textured cover layer to reduce glare and make this crease less visible.
Repairability
Cover layer can be removed, replacement costs ₹5,900
Apple's hardware engineering chief Kate Bergeron had earlier said that the nano-textured cover layer was designed to be replaceable as it wears over time.
She also emphasized that Apple has worked to make sure it lasts as long as possible.
Although the layer can be removed, Apple advises against doing so. The company has priced cover layer damage replacement at ₹5,900 in India.
Repair complexities
Battery replacement more complicated than on other iPhones
The teardown also revealed that the iPhone Duo has a battery in each half of its foldable body, just like other foldables. However, accessing them is not easy.
To replace the cells, both the rear panel and secondary screen have to be removed.
This makes it more complicated than replacing a battery on a non-foldable iPhone, where only the back panel needs to be taken off.
Repair risks
Teardown highlights delicate components and connections
The teardown also highlighted thin, folded ribbon cables connecting components like the selfie camera to the mainboard.
These can be delicate during disassembly, increasing the risk of accidental damage while repairing.
However, several components can be replaced individually, including two selfie cameras, dual rear camera system, and mainboard.
The hinge and folding inner display are more complicated repairs due to their integration into the foldable design.
Repair expenses
iPhone Duo's repair costs made headlines recently
The teardown comes just days after the iPhone Duo's repair costs made headlines.
In India, replacing the inner display costs ₹1,49,900, while outer display repair is priced at ₹42,900.
Battery service costs ₹24,900 and rear camera replacement is priced at ₹26,900.
Other damages can cost up to ₹2,24,900 depending on the damage type and applicable repair program.
On a related note, the iPhone Duo went on sale today.