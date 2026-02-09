IRCTC's new service lets you pre-book meals on select trains

Cashless payments and refunds available

No more surprise meal charges—prices are fixed and payments are cashless for total transparency.

After booking, you'll get a Meal Verification Code (MVC) by SMS or email; show this to get your food delivered straight to your seat by authorized staff.

If something goes wrong and your meal isn't delivered, refunds are available and updates land in your inbox or WhatsApp.

Quality is tracked digitally to keep standards up.