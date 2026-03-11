Israel: You can now find love even in bomb shelters

As the US and Israel continue their military operations against Iran , Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted about a controversial concept: a "bomb shelter dating" app. The app called Hooked, is designed to help people connect with other singles while taking refuge in bomb shelters during air-raid sirens. The move has sparked criticism on social media, with many users calling it insensitive amid ongoing conflict.

Dating initiative App shows who is single even under fire The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the "bomb shelter dating" app on social media, along with other tools like a bomb shelter tracker and shower risk predictor. The ministry said the app will show who is single even under fire, emphasizing that love goes on even in times of war. Users can scan a QR code at the entrance of their shelter to find other singles hiding there.

Diplomatic endorsement US ambassador to Israel supports dating app The concept of the "bomb shelter dating" app has received support from US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee. He praised the idea on social media, saying one day people will tell their kids they met on a dating app in a shelter while dodging ballistic missiles. However, this endorsement has not stopped internet users from criticizing the initiative as grotesque and gross amid ongoing civilian casualties.

