ISRO completes Crew Module separation test, sets stage for Gaganyaan
Technology
ISRO just nailed a key test for its Gaganyaan mission, moving India closer to sending astronauts into space.
The Crew Module was successfully separated from the Service Module, a must-do step before re-entering Earth's atmosphere.
This win sets the stage for Gaganyaan's first uncrewed flight, G1, planned for 2026.
ISRO checks avionics and heat shields
The trial happened at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre and proved that the separation system works smoothly, crucial for any safe return.
Engineers also checked if important systems like avionics and heat shields can handle real-life shocks during re-entry.
With each successful test, ISRO is getting closer to launching Indian astronauts into orbit.