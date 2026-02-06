Gaganyaan in 2027, crewed Chandrayaan missions by 2028: ISRO chief
What's the story
The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is gearing up for a series of ambitious space exploration missions. The agency's Chairman, V Narayanan, has revealed plans to launch the Gaganyaan program in 2027 and conduct crewed Chandrayaan-4 and Chandrayaan-5 missions by 2028. These projects are being carried out under the "visionary leadership of PM Modi," Narayanan said.
Information
Gaganyaan to have 3 uncrewed missions
The Gaganyaan program will consist of three uncrewed missions, Narayanan said. However, he did not confirm the exact date for these missions. He also clarified that both Chandrayaan-4 and Chandrayaan-5 are approved programs and if everything goes as planned, they would be completed by 2028.
Tech development
Focus on reusable launch vehicle technology
Narayanan also spoke about ISRO's focus on reusable launch vehicle technology. He said, "Yes, all activities are proceeding as per the targeted dates. No doubt, when you choose a reusable launcher, it will be cost-effective." The statement highlights that the agency's commitment to making space exploration more efficient and economical.
Economic growth
Vision for India's space economy
Narayanan also spoke about ISRO's vision for India's space economy. He said, "We are currently serving the common man across the country, and under the visionary leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister of India, we have set a target to increase the space economy from 2% to 8%." This ambitious goal underscores ISRO's commitment to expanding India's footprint in global space exploration and technology.