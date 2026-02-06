Gaganyaan in 2027, crewed Chandrayaan missions by 2028: ISRO chief

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is gearing up for a series of ambitious space exploration missions. The agency's Chairman, V Narayanan, has revealed plans to launch the Gaganyaan program in 2027 and conduct crewed Chandrayaan-4 and Chandrayaan-5 missions by 2028. These projects are being carried out under the "visionary leadership of PM Modi," Narayanan said.

Information Gaganyaan to have 3 uncrewed missions The Gaganyaan program will consist of three uncrewed missions, Narayanan said. However, he did not confirm the exact date for these missions. He also clarified that both Chandrayaan-4 and Chandrayaan-5 are approved programs and if everything goes as planned, they would be completed by 2028.

Tech development Focus on reusable launch vehicle technology Narayanan also spoke about ISRO's focus on reusable launch vehicle technology. He said, "Yes, all activities are proceeding as per the targeted dates. No doubt, when you choose a reusable launcher, it will be cost-effective." The statement highlights that the agency's commitment to making space exploration more efficient and economical.

