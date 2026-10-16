ISRO tests key system to bring Gaganyaan astronauts back safely
What's the story
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully completed a major milestone in its Gaganyaan mission. The space agency conducted critical separation tests for the Gaganyaan spacecraft, validating a key system required for India's first human spaceflight. The tests assessed the separation of two main components of the Orbital Module: the Crew Module (CM) and Service Module (SM).
Mission progress
Successful separation tests boost confidence
The successful separation tests have boosted confidence in the system, ahead of Gaganyaan's first uncrewed mission, G1. ISRO is targeting a 2026 launch for this historic event.
The crew and service modules are connected before launch and operate as a single unit during ascent and orbital phases.
However, before returning to Earth, the crew module has to separate from its service counterpart in a carefully timed sequence of operations.
Operational complexity
ISRO ensured proper functioning of the separation process
The separation process involves multiple events, pyrotechnic devices, and jettisoning mechanisms. Any failure during this phase could jeopardize the crew module's return.
Hence, ISRO conducted these tests to validate the design and ensure proper functioning of the separation process.
The test setup was established at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram and replicated an integrated crew-service module assembly with extensive instrumentation to monitor the sequence.
System validation
Tests also demonstrated shock-survivability of several critical systems
The tests not only validated the separation mechanism but also demonstrated the shock-survivability of several critical crew module systems.
These included avionics, inertial navigation systems, thermal protection system in aft and conical heat shields, and deployable umbilical shield.
Pyrotechnic devices associated with the crew module's uprighting system as well as thermal and humidity control system were also evaluated during these tests.
Mission significance
Gaganyaan mission to pave way for India's 1st human spaceflight
The Gaganyaan mission is a major step in India's human spaceflight program, aimed at demonstrating the country's capability to send astronauts into low Earth orbit and safely bring them back.
The upcoming uncrewed missions will help ISRO validate spacecraft systems and safety procedures before attempting a crewed flight.
This successful separation test marks another milestone in the journey toward this ambitious goal.