India's heaviest communication satellite launches on November 2

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced the launch of its CMS-03 communication satellite aboard the LVM3 rocket. The mission is scheduled for November 2, 2025, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. This will be LVM3's fifth operational flight and a major step toward enhancing India's digital connectivity from space.

Satellite details CMS-03 to be India's heaviest communication satellite The CMS-03 is a multi-band communication satellite that will provide services across a vast oceanic region, including the Indian landmass. Weighing some 4,400kg, it will be the heaviest communication satellite ever launched from Indian soil into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). The advanced satellite has been designed to enhance multi-band communication coverage over mainland India and adjoining oceanic regions.

Connectivity enhancement Mission to enhance digital connectivity in India The CMS-03 satellite will provide sharper connectivity and increased bandwidth for civil, strategic, and maritime users. Once operational, it will strengthen India's communication infrastructure and expand digital access to remote areas. The mission also highlights the growing versatility of LVM3 as a heavy-lift launcher for national and commercial satellite launches.