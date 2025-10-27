India's heaviest communication satellite launches on November 2
What's the story
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced the launch of its CMS-03 communication satellite aboard the LVM3 rocket. The mission is scheduled for November 2, 2025, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. This will be LVM3's fifth operational flight and a major step toward enhancing India's digital connectivity from space.
Satellite details
CMS-03 to be India's heaviest communication satellite
The CMS-03 is a multi-band communication satellite that will provide services across a vast oceanic region, including the Indian landmass. Weighing some 4,400kg, it will be the heaviest communication satellite ever launched from Indian soil into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). The advanced satellite has been designed to enhance multi-band communication coverage over mainland India and adjoining oceanic regions.
Connectivity enhancement
Mission to enhance digital connectivity in India
The CMS-03 satellite will provide sharper connectivity and increased bandwidth for civil, strategic, and maritime users. Once operational, it will strengthen India's communication infrastructure and expand digital access to remote areas. The mission also highlights the growing versatility of LVM3 as a heavy-lift launcher for national and commercial satellite launches.
Mission history
LVM3's next big mission after Chandrayaan-3 success
The LVM3 rocket made headlines in July 2023 when it successfully launched Chandrayaan-3, making India the first country to land near the Moon's south pole. Now, after that achievement, LVM3 is all set to play its primary role in satellite launches for national and commercial purposes. Pre-launch checkouts, fueling and final readiness rehearsals will take place over the coming days before countdown begins.