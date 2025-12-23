ISRO's LVM3-M6 set for record-breaking launch tomorrow

Standing 43.5 meters tall and weighing in at 640 tons, the LVM3 has powered major missions like Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-3, and two OneWeb launches. It can haul up to 4,200kg to Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit—pretty impressive for any rocket!

How you can catch the action live

You can watch the launch live on ISRO's YouTube channel on Wednesday.

The BlueBird Block-2 satellite (a hefty 6.5 tons) aims to bring space-based cellular broadband right to regular smartphones—so yes, it could help keep you connected even from remote spots.