ISRO's LVM3-M6 set for record-breaking launch tomorrow
ISRO is all set to launch its heaviest payload yet with the LVM3-M6 mission on Wednesday.
The rocket will carry AST SpaceMobile's BlueBird Block-2 satellite into Low Earth Orbit, marking a big milestone for Indian space tech.
The liftoff happens at 8:54am IST from Sriharikota.
What makes this rocket special?
Standing 43.5 meters tall and weighing in at 640 tons, the LVM3 has powered major missions like Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-3, and two OneWeb launches.
It can haul up to 4,200kg to Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit—pretty impressive for any rocket!
How you can catch the action live
You can watch the launch live on ISRO's YouTube channel on Wednesday.
The BlueBird Block-2 satellite (a hefty 6.5 tons) aims to bring space-based cellular broadband right to regular smartphones—so yes, it could help keep you connected even from remote spots.