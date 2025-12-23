Next Article
OpenAI drops 'Your Year with ChatGPT'—see your AI highlights
Technology
OpenAI just rolled out 'Your Year with ChatGPT,' a new feature that gives you a personal recap of how you've used ChatGPT over the past year.
It's available for free, Plus, and Pro users on web and mobile in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.
What's inside your yearly recap?
You'll see stats about your usage, such as recurring themes and habits, what topics kept popping up (think coding or writing), and even get playful awards like "Creative Debugger" for problem-solving.
There's also a custom poem and image based on your most-used themes—kind of a fun way to look back at your AI chats.
Your data stays yours
This feature is just for individual accounts (not Team or Enterprise).
If the banner doesn't show up on your home screen, you can ask ChatGPT to pull it up for you.