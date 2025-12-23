Next Article
How space agencies protect astronauts from deadly space debris
Technology
Space is a lot messier than you might think—there are millions of tiny bits of debris zipping around at crazy speeds, and they can seriously damage spacecraft.
The Shenzhou-20 mission recently had its return capsule hit by some of this junk, showing just how real the risk is for astronauts.
How astronauts stay safe up there
To keep crews safe, space agencies follow global guidelines and use special tech like Whipple shields—basically, layered barriers that break up incoming debris before it can do harm.
India's Gaganyaan mission uses these shields too, helping protect both against big chunks and tiny high-speed fragments.
With more debris piling up in orbit every year, these protections are more important than ever for future missions.