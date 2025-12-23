South Korea's Innospace fails 1st private orbital launch Technology Dec 23, 2025

South Korean startup Innospace just tried to make history with its first private orbital rocket launch—but things didn't go as planned.

Their Hanbit-Nano rocket lifted off from Brazil, but contact was lost just minutes in.

A caption on the broadcast stated "An unexpected phenomenon was detected during flight."

It's a tough moment for South Korea's commercial space dreams, but also a bold step forward.