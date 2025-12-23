Wegovy pill: FDA greenlights 1st oral weight loss med for heart health

In trials, people taking the highest 25mg dose lost about 14% of their body weight—pretty much matching the results of the injectable version. Doses start at 1.5mg and go up to 25mg, taken on an empty stomach each morning (and yes, you'll need to wait 30 minutes before breakfast).

Price tag and what's next

The lowest dose starts at $149/month; higher-dose pricing is still under wraps.

With about one in eight US adults already using meds like Wegovy or Zepbound, competition is heating up—especially since Eli Lilly's own weight loss pill is expected to be cleared by the FDA by summer 2026.