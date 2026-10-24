Jack Dorsey's new AI model talks like a human

Dessa is not like conventional voice assistants that respond after you finish speaking.

It uses "full-duplex" speech-to-speech technology, allowing it to listen and talk at the same time.

This means it can interrupt naturally, give quick responses like "yeah" or "got it," and even laugh in the middle of a sentence if something's funny.

The team behind Dessa claims this model can recognize emotions, sarcasm, and tone changes that might be missed when speech is converted into text.