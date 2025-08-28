AI video shows how Mount Fuji eruption could disrupt Tokyo

The Japanese government has released an AI-generated video depicting the potential eruption of Mount Fuji, the iconic volcano that overlooks Tokyo . The simulation is not meant to predict an imminent eruption but rather to prepare the city's 20 million residents for such a natural disaster. The last time Mount Fuji erupted was in 1707, during the Hoei eruption.

Simulation details Video shows woman getting alert about eruption The AI video, released by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government's Disaster Prevention Division, shows a woman on a busy street getting an alert about the eruption of Mount Fuji. "The moment may arrive without any warning," says the narrator as the footage transitions to scenes of thick smoke clouds emerging from Fuji. The simulation warns that volcanic ash could reach Tokyo in two hours, posing health risks and disrupting power supply, traffic, and food distribution.

Awareness campaign Simulation video released on Volcano Disaster Prevention Day On Japan's Volcano Disaster Prevention Day, the government's cabinet office released another simulation video urging citizens to "visualize specific scenarios" for better preparedness. This comes as part of a broader effort by Japanese authorities to raise public awareness about potential natural disasters. The country is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region known for its high seismic and volcanic activity.

Public reaction AI video prompts mixed reactions online "The thought of volcanic ash causing transportation chaos in the Tokyo metropolitan area is terrifying," said X user Mayotan. Another user acknowledged the importance of preparedness but also highlighted the challenges of dealing with power outages. Despite these concerns, others have criticized the government's approach as alarmist and counterproductive to tourism. Experts caution that such depictions represent worst-case scenarios and not imminent events.