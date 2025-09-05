JetBlue partners with Amazon to bring gigabit Wi-Fi in flight

Amazon 's Project Kuiper has signed a deal with JetBlue to improve its in-flight internet service. This is the first time Amazon has partnered with an airline company. The low Earth orbit satellite broadband internet network will be installed on about 25% of JetBlue's aircraft, starting in 2027. The move comes as US-based airlines are looking to enhance their customer experience by offering improved in-flight services like Wi-Fi connectivity.

Competitive advantage Passengers can expect download speeds of up to 1Gbps JetBlue President Marty St. George said that many competitors are trying to follow suit. However, he emphasized that Amazon has found technology that will "absolutely keep us ahead." The new service is expected to offer more reliability, faster performance, and fewer delays than existing options. The Kuiper terminals on JetBlue's planes will support download speeds of up to 1Gbps from Amazon's low-Earth orbit satellites. This is significantly more bandwidth than Starlink's current maximum of 250Mbps.

Satellite deployment Competing with Starlink Amazon's Project Kuiper is a network of internet-beaming satellites in low-Earth orbit. The service will compete directly with Elon Musk's Starlink, which already has more than 8,000 satellites in orbit. Kuiper plans to deploy over 3,200 satellites in Earth's low orbit as part of a $10 billion effort launched in 2019. The goal is to provide global broadband internet coverage for consumers, businesses, and governments alike.