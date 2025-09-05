JetBlue partners with Amazon to bring gigabit Wi-Fi in flight
What's the story
Amazon's Project Kuiper has signed a deal with JetBlue to improve its in-flight internet service. This is the first time Amazon has partnered with an airline company. The low Earth orbit satellite broadband internet network will be installed on about 25% of JetBlue's aircraft, starting in 2027. The move comes as US-based airlines are looking to enhance their customer experience by offering improved in-flight services like Wi-Fi connectivity.
Competitive advantage
Passengers can expect download speeds of up to 1Gbps
JetBlue President Marty St. George said that many competitors are trying to follow suit. However, he emphasized that Amazon has found technology that will "absolutely keep us ahead." The new service is expected to offer more reliability, faster performance, and fewer delays than existing options. The Kuiper terminals on JetBlue's planes will support download speeds of up to 1Gbps from Amazon's low-Earth orbit satellites. This is significantly more bandwidth than Starlink's current maximum of 250Mbps.
Satellite deployment
Competing with Starlink
Amazon's Project Kuiper is a network of internet-beaming satellites in low-Earth orbit. The service will compete directly with Elon Musk's Starlink, which already has more than 8,000 satellites in orbit. Kuiper plans to deploy over 3,200 satellites in Earth's low orbit as part of a $10 billion effort launched in 2019. The goal is to provide global broadband internet coverage for consumers, businesses, and governments alike.
Launch progress
Amazon has launched over 100 satellites since April 2023
Since April 2023, Amazon has launched more than 100 satellites as part of Project Kuiper. The company is working to meet the Federal Communications Commission's deadline of having about 1,600 satellites in orbit by July 2026. Chris Weber, Kuiper's VP of sales and marketing, expressed excitement over JetBlue being their first airline customer for this innovative service.