Mars has an inner core, just like Earth

How scientists reached this conclusion

A team led by Professors Sun Daoyuan and Mao Zhu (University of Science and Technology of China) used seismic data from NASA's InSight lander to map what's inside Mars.

Turns out, the inner core is mostly a tough iron-nickel mix with some sulfur, oxygen, and carbon thrown in.

InSight has been picking up marsquakes since 2018, helping researchers get this detailed look—highlighting the role of international collaboration in advancing planetary science.