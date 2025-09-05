Amazon Prime's invitee program is ending
Amazon's Prime Invitee program, which let you share free shipping with friends outside your household since 2008, is officially wrapping up.
If you're still on it, you can keep the perks until October 1, 2025.
After that, users who wish to share Prime benefits will need to use Amazon Family, which has different requirements.
Discounted Prime membership for affected users
If you're affected, Amazon's offering a one-year Prime membership for just $14.99 (way cheaper than usual) if you sign up by September 5, 2025.
After that, it jumps back to $14.99/month.
Transitioning to Amazon Family
Amazon Family lets you share more than just shipping—you get to add one adult and up to four kids at your address for things like Prime Video, Music, Kindle eBooks, and even Grubhub+.
Just a heads-up: everyone needs to use the same payment method now to prove they're part of your household.