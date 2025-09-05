Bacteria that glows in dark can help detect microplastics Technology Sep 05, 2025

A team of researchers has come up with a cool new way to find microplastics in the environment—they've engineered a non-infectious laboratory strain of bacteria that produces a green fluorescent signal when microplastics are present.

This makes detecting these tiny pollutants way faster and cheaper than older, complicated methods.

Microplastics, which are smaller than 5mm, have become a big problem for both humans and wildlife, showing up in our food, water, and even the air.