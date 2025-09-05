Motorola's new laptop packs Intel's latest Core Ultra chips

It has Dolby Atmos speakers and fast 65W charger

Weighing only 1.39kg, the Moto Book 60 Pro is easy to carry around campus or work.

It comes with either 16GB or a beefy 32GB of DDR5 RAM, both paired with a fast 512GB SSD.

The battery is solid at 60Wh and charges quickly with a bundled 65W charger.

For sound, you get Dolby Atmos stereo speakers for movies or music sessions.