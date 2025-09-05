Motorola's new laptop packs Intel's latest Core Ultra chips
Motorola just dropped its new Moto Book 60 Pro laptop in India, packing Intel's latest Core Ultra 7 or Ultra 5 H-series chips.
You get a sharp 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and 1,100 nits peak brightness.
The new laptop also brings AI features.
It has Dolby Atmos speakers and fast 65W charger
Weighing only 1.39kg, the Moto Book 60 Pro is easy to carry around campus or work.
It comes with either 16GB or a beefy 32GB of DDR5 RAM, both paired with a fast 512GB SSD.
The battery is solid at 60Wh and charges quickly with a bundled 65W charger.
For sound, you get Dolby Atmos stereo speakers for movies or music sessions.
It offers several AI features for enhanced productivity
This laptop is built tough (MIL-STD-810H certified) and has extras like Smart Connect for controlling your tablet from your laptop, Swipe to Stream to transfer app activities to a larger screen, and easy cross-device file sharing.
Available in Wedgewood and Bronze Green (Pantone curated colors), it starts at ₹59,990 for the Ultra 5 model and ₹75,990 for the Ultra 7 version.