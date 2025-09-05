Lava Bold N1 5G debuts with Android 15, IP54 rating
Lava just dropped the Bold N1 5G, aiming straight at budget buyers in India.
It's ready for all Indian 5G bands, runs Android 15 out of the box, and has an IP54 rating to handle dust and splashes.
Under the hood, you get a Unisoc octa-core processor, 4GB RAM with up to 4GB virtual RAM support, and storage that won't leave you cramped.
You're looking at a big 6.75-inch HD+ display with smooth 90Hz refresh rate.
The phone comes in two versions—64GB or 128GB storage (expandable up to a massive 1TB).
For photos, there's a 13MP rear camera; selfies are covered by a front camera with screen flash.
At ₹7,499 for the base model and ₹7,999 for more storage, the Bold N1 5G packs real value—especially since Lava promises two years of Android updates and three years of security patches.
If you want affordable future-proofing plus durability (thanks to that IP54 rating), this one's tough to beat for its price in September 2025.