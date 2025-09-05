Lava Bold N1 5G debuts with Android 15, IP54 rating

You're looking at a big 6.75-inch HD+ display with smooth 90Hz refresh rate. The phone comes in two versions—64GB or 128GB storage (expandable up to a massive 1TB). For photos, there's a 13MP rear camera; selfies are covered by a front camera with screen flash.

It will receive 2 years of Android updates

At ₹7,499 for the base model and ₹7,999 for more storage, the Bold N1 5G packs real value—especially since Lava promises two years of Android updates and three years of security patches.

If you want affordable future-proofing plus durability (thanks to that IP54 rating), this one's tough to beat for its price in September 2025.