Inmo's new AR glasses come with a smart ring
Inmo just announced the Air 3, its latest AR glasses, which will be available for pre-order on Kickstarter starting September 15.
What's cool? They come with a smart ring that lets you control the glasses—think touchpad, button, and motion tracker all in one.
This is meant to make using AR way smoother than before.
Specs and price
The Air 3 packs a sharp Sony micro OLED display (1080p, full sRGB color), outshining rivals like Rokid's monochrome screens.
Powered by a Snapdragon XR chip with 8GB RAM and Android 14 (yep, Google Play included), you can run apps, browse socials, or message right from your glasses.
There's also a wide-angle 16MP camera and voice controls built in.
Price tag: $899 (about ₹74,000).