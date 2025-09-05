Timekettle's new W4 AI interpreter earbuds bone conduction for translations

Timekettle just dropped its W4 AI Interpreter Earbuds on September 5, 2025, bringing real-time translation and bone conduction tech to a smaller, more affordable package at $349. These earbuds are designed for anyone who wants instant language help—no matter how loud things get.

The earbuds come in navy blue or sandy gold The W4 AI Earbuds are wireless with chunky stems to fit all the translation hardware.

They come in navy blue or sandy gold and run on Babel OS 2.0, translating 42 languages and 95 accents with up to 98% accuracy.

Dual sensors—a regular mic plus bone conduction—help your voice come through clearly even in noisy spots.

You get four hours of non-stop translation (or 10 with the charging case), and up to eight hours of music playback (18 with the case).

That means you can travel or hang out all day without stressing about battery life.

That means you can travel or hang out all day without stressing about battery life.