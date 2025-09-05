Next Article
AI browser Comet goes mobile, takes on Google
Perplexity is bringing its AI-powered browser, Comet, to mobile. Android users can already pre-order the app on Google Play.
With features that blend search, chat, and agent-like functions in one place, Comet aims to make browsing more personal and conversational.
CEO Aravind Srinivas calls it "the most widely deployed personal and agentic product in the world right now."
iOS version coming soon
This mobile launch follows a huge milestone—Comet gave over a million people access in just one morning.
By focusing on anticipating what users need next, Comet hopes to shake up how we browse and compete with big names like Google and Microsoft.
An iOS version is also on the way soon!